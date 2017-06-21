On-demand, secure and low-cost access to identity verification via the blockchain
The Civic crowdsale will start on June 21 2017
0
DAYS
0
HOURS
0
MINUTES
0
SECONDS
Enter your email address to receive updates
Thank you for your email. We will provide regular updates on the offering and launch.
JOIN US
Telegram Reddit BitcoinTalk

What is Civic?

Civic’s model allows for on-demand, secure and lower cost access to identity verification via the blockchain. Background and personal information verification checks may no longer need to be undertaken from the ground up every time a new institution or application requires one. Civic already has a working identity verification product that is available worldwide. Civic has won Best New Startup award at the K(NO)W Identity Conference 2017.
In order to embrace our vision of creating a truly decentralized identity ecosystem we now intend to launch a utility token known as the Civic Token (CVC)
Civic’s ecosystem
  • Incentivizes only trustworthy Identity Verification (IDV) providers, for example, banks, utility companies, amongst many others
  • These entities will be able to verify the attributes of the identity of an individual or business and attest to those attributes on a blockchain
  • Through the use of smart contracts, Validators will be able to price their identity verifications and offer them to other participants, resulting in a robust and decentralized identity verification ecosystem
Civic’s token (CVC)
  • Validators receive CVCs when other participants utilize their attestations to prove identities
  • Users receive CVCs for providing their data more securely and privately through the ecosystem
  • All categories of participants can utilize CVCs for identity-related products and services provided by Civic and third parties through the ecosystem
Civic’s new ecosystem will reduce the overall cost of KYC, remove inefficiencies, enhance security and privacy, greatly improve user experience and disrupt the current identity verification supply chain.
Read Whitepaper Summary

Token Sale Terms

1 Billion Tokens Issued
  • Company Tokens
  • Partner Tokens
  • Crowd Sale Tokens
  • Cover tokensale costs
Maximum cap on crowdsale: $33 million
Total token supply: 1 billion (1,000,000,000) CVC, of which:
  • 33% sold in the tokensale
  • 33% retained by Civic
  • 33% allocated for distribution to incentivize participation in the ecosystem
  • 1% to cover tokensale costs
Ethereum ERC20 token
Purchase methods accepted: BTC and ETH

Key Dates

May 25
Pre-announcement
June 21
Bookbuilding starts
July
Bookbuilding ends
August
Expected start of trading

Team

Vinny Lingham
CEO
Vinny is a serial entrepreneur who previously founded the digital gift card platform, Gyft, which was acquired by First Data Corporation in 2014. After over a decade of experience in e-commerce, he realized that no-one had a universal solution to tackle identity fraud for consumers.
Jonathan Smith
CTO
Jonathan has more than 15 years of experience in banking and technology advisory. After a successful career in some of the most complex and security sensitive environments, Jonathan brings his talent for technology leadership, innovation and delivery to the world of digital identity.
Technical Advisors
Matt Roszak
Co-founder and chairman of Bloq
Jeff Garzik
Co-founder and CEO of Bloq
Juan Benet
Juan Benet Founder, CEO at Protocol Labs, Inc.
Diego Gutiérrez Zaldívar
CEO & Co-founder at RSK Labs
Anthony Di Iorio
CEO & Founder at Jaxx and Decentral, Founder at Ethereum
Jeffrey Paul
Hacker, Researcher, Speaker, Entrepreneur, EEQJ, Inc.
Technical Partners
Token Sale Advisors

Latest from Civic

Media Coverage
Entrepreneur Vinny Lingham to Announce ICO at Consensus 2017
MAY 23, 2017
View All News
Sign up for Civic Token Sale Updates
Enter your email address to receive updates
Thank you for your email. We will provide regular updates on the offering and launch.
En 中文
© Civic 2017